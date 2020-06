HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Boating season has begun and many people are taking advantage of the nice weather, but a warning for boaters, not all the buoys are in the Susquehanna River near the Dock Street Dam.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says his department is waiting for a safe river level to install the rest of the buoys. Enterline says he hopes to have them installed by the end of the week.