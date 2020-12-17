Snow cleanup continues in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The snow cleanup is continuing in Dauphin County. Some people expected more and some people less, but the plows were busy all day on Thursday.

“I’ve been waiting for this and praying for it quite frankly,” said Nicole Ogden. “I know everybody thinks I’m crazy but it’s Pennsylvania. We’re supposed to have snow.”

Ogden’s new puppy seemed to like her first snowfall too.

But as people dig out, not everyone is as thrilled.

“This time of year it’s not nice to have this. I’d rather be golfing or doing something else instead of shoveling snow and blowing snow,” said Sonny Rhodes.

Regardless, Rhodes put his snowblower to use, helping out several neighbors.

“He’s like 70 something, they’re new. She’s got Parkinson’s disease so I do theirs,” Rhodes said as he pointed to his neighbors’ houses.

“Everybody in our neighborhood is amazing,” Ogden said. “We all work together and we’re all there for each other so that always makes it fun and it’s a nice way to be together when you can’t be together.”

Sleet may have lessened the snow totals, but it was still a pleasant surprise for many in the morning.

“I didn’t think we (were) going to get this much snow last night but when we woke up it came all the way up to about (my) ankle,” said Phyllis Franklin-Thomas.

As the plow trucks come by and get what they can, it’s on drivers to clear off their cars.

“I am a snow bunny. I love snow, but cleaning it, it’s a different story,” Franklin-Thomas said.

Whether you like the snow or just looking at it, there will be plenty to clean up in the days ahead.

And it’s great to see people helping out because clearing your elderly neighbor’s sidewalk won’t just help them, but also could help in an emergency.