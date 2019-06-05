Soldier surprises sister on last day of kindergarten

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A soldier home from overseas. His sister, home from her last day of kindergarten. A special bond and quite the surprise.

Private First Class Dawson Miller and his sister McKenna saw each other for the first time in a year, and the pair have a lot planned for his time at home.

Flowers in hand, Dawson Miller looks on in quiet anticipation.

"She's going to be blown away."

"These two have a special bond. Like I said, she always wants to talk to her Bubba. We just got off the bus, and she said, 'I wish Bubba could be here to see me,'" said Criste Miller, Dawson's mom.

Little did McKenna know, he would be.

"I missed you," said McKenna to her brother.

"I missed you too," said Dawson.

A family affair, Dawson's mom, brother, fiancee, and both of his grandmothers were all there for the big surprise.

"He's been a very proud soldier. We're proud of him," said Nancy Clemm, Dawson's grandma.

Two weeks at home, Dawson has a lot planned.

"I'll be getting married here on Sunday," said Dawson.

"It's very surreal. I haven't seen him in over a year, so it's crazy to get to be with him," said Lita Moose, Dawson's fiancee.

"The beginning of the school year, I wasn't expecting to have him home, but definitely feels better having him home for graduation, big event," said Dylan Miller, Dawson's brother, who's graduating from high school.

"Going back to Germany and stuff, it gives me meaning to fight for what we fight for," said Dawson.

And his heroism is contagious.

"When I grow up, I want to be a soldier," said McKenna.