Some families changing Thanksgiving plans with new COVID restrictions in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New restrictions started Friday for those traveling outside of Pennsylvania.

It has some people second guessing their Thanksgiving travel plans.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It’s the same message being sent in Pa. with new restrictions in place.

When you enter Pennsylvania you’ll need a negative test result within the past 72 hours. Otherwise, you must quarantine for 14 days or until you get a negative test result.

“We’re getting a lot of calls here at the airport saying what papers do I need to have? What tests do we need to have? We at the airport are not checking for negative tests. We are not testing people. We’re not healthcare officials,” said Scott Miller, Harrisburg International Airport spokesman.

Traffic at HIA is only 38% of what it was a year ago. Miller is projecting Thanksgiving travel to be busier.

“We still expect it to be busier than this week and probably the busiest week we’ve had since Labor Day, provided that people are still comfortable with doing the additional health requirements,” Miller said.

AAA forecasts a 10% drop in travel compared to last year, the largest one-year decline since the 2008 recession.

“AAA expects that families will continue to embrace the wait and see travel trend that we’ve been seeing the last few weeks,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager for AAA Central Penn. “They want to make sure they’re staying up on all the restrictions and the travel guidelines that are in place.”

Air travel will be down nearly half to an estimated 2.4 4 million travelers.

Those driving will be down 4.3% to 47.8 million people.

“Make sure that you’re prepared. Make sure that you can stay nimble along your trip,” Spiegel said. “Things to think about taking along to protect and to monitor your health would be masks, sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, as well as a thermometer.”

If you do plan on traveling, you can use AAA’s TripTik to map out your trick and view an interactive map of COVID restrictions across the country.