Some state liquor stores now offering curbside service

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Monday, April 20, some Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will offer curbside pickup.
People can call and order between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
A customer is limited to one order of no more than six bottles per day.
Payments must be made via credit card over the phone.
The offer comes as the state also ramps up its website, which has received backlash, since it is only up at random times of the day so it doesn’t crash.
The PA Liquor Control Board says it is now accepting 6,500 orders through its website, which is an 850% increase since it went back online in April.
It hopes to be accepting 10,000 orders in the coming days.
There has been more than $2 million in sales from the website, but it’s unclear how much money has been lost since PA’s 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores have been closed.
The board usually gives more than a half a billion dollars a year to the state’s general fund.
The state reminds customers there are nearly 1,000 licensed breweries, wineries and distilleries still allowed to sell products to-go. People can also get alcohol for take-out from bars and restaurants, or buy it at certain grocery and convenience stores.
There’s still no indication of when the state’s stores will reopen for normal use.
Here is a list of the participating locations for curbside pickup in the Midstate:
ADAMS COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0101
Marshall’s Plaza
1275 York Road
Gettysburg, PA 17325
717-337-2168
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2210
5070 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17112
717-671-0435
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2211
Hershey Square Shopping Center
1158 Mae Street
Hummelstown, PA 17036
717-534-2494
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2220
Blue Mountain Commons
2310 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-671-8751
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2218
731 Cherry Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
717-534-2810
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2801
Wayne Plaza
987 Wayne Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
717-504-4000
JUNIATA COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3401
4093 William Penn Highway
Mifflintown, PA 17059
717-436-2030
LANCASTER COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3622
Shoppes at Kissel Village
1036 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-625-7080
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3625
Centerville Square
558 Centerville Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
717-898-5944
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3627
Shoppes at Belmont
1565 Fruitville Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
717-299-7661
LEBANON COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3801
Promenade at Lebanon East
102 N. 8th Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17046
717-272-1979
MIFFLIN COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #4401
129 S. Main Street
Lewistown, PA 17044
717-242-5031
YORK COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6711
Hanover Crossing Shopping Center
431 Eisenhower Drive
Hanover, PA 17331
717-630-3180
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6714
Shrewsbury Commons Shopping Center
802 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue
Shrewsbury, PA 17361
717-759-2639
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6716
West Manchester Town Center
880 Town Center Drive
York, PA 17408
717-767-4514
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6717
York Marketplace
2547 E. Market Street
York, PA 17402
717-751-6884