Some state liquor stores now offering curbside service

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Monday, April 20, some Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will offer curbside pickup.

People can call and order between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A customer is limited to one order of no more than six bottles per day.

Payments must be made via credit card over the phone.

The offer comes as the state also ramps up its website, which has received backlash, since it is only up at random times of the day so it doesn’t crash.

The PA Liquor Control Board says it is now accepting 6,500 orders through its website, which is an 850% increase since it went back online in April.

It hopes to be accepting 10,000 orders in the coming days.

There has been more than $2 million in sales from the website, but it’s unclear how much money has been lost since PA’s 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores have been closed.

The board usually gives more than a half a billion dollars a year to the state’s general fund.

The state reminds customers there are nearly 1,000 licensed breweries, wineries and distilleries still allowed to sell products to-go. People can also get alcohol for take-out from bars and restaurants, or buy it at certain grocery and convenience stores.

There’s still no indication of when the state’s stores will reopen for normal use.

Here is a list of the participating locations for curbside pickup in the Midstate:

ADAMS COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0101

Marshall’s Plaza

1275 York Road

Gettysburg, PA 17325

717-337-2168

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2210

5070 Jonestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17112

717-671-0435

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2211

Hershey Square Shopping Center

1158 Mae Street

Hummelstown, PA 17036

717-534-2494

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2220

Blue Mountain Commons

2310 Linglestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17110

717-671-8751

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2218

731 Cherry Drive

Hershey, PA 17033

717-534-2810

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2801

Wayne Plaza

987 Wayne Avenue

Chambersburg, PA 17201

717-504-4000

JUNIATA COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3401

4093 William Penn Highway

Mifflintown, PA 17059

717-436-2030

LANCASTER COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3622

Shoppes at Kissel Village

1036 Lititz Pike

Lititz, PA 17543

717-625-7080

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3625

Centerville Square

558 Centerville Road

Lancaster, PA 17601

717-898-5944

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3627

Shoppes at Belmont

1565 Fruitville Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601

717-299-7661

LEBANON COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3801

Promenade at Lebanon East

102 N. 8th Avenue

Lebanon, PA 17046

717-272-1979

MIFFLIN COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #4401

129 S. Main Street

Lewistown, PA 17044

717-242-5031

YORK COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6711

Hanover Crossing Shopping Center

431 Eisenhower Drive

Hanover, PA 17331

717-630-3180



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6714

Shrewsbury Commons Shopping Center

802 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue

Shrewsbury, PA 17361

717-759-2639



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6716

West Manchester Town Center

880 Town Center Drive

York, PA 17408

717-767-4514

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6717

York Marketplace

2547 E. Market Street

York, PA 17402

717-751-6884