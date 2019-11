HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Not every community rescheduled trick or treating. Harrisburg stayed on schedule and people made the most of it.

The streets were filled with dragons, ghouls and goblins. We found lots of children going house to house for treats. They were able to fill their bags before the heavy rain hit and it wasn’t only the kids having a good time.

Most Halloween trick-or-treat dates were changed and if you are unsure of yours, you can find out here.