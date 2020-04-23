Some worry alcohol sales could lead to underage drinking

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people are going online to buy alcohol or picking it up curbside. Some worry it could lead to more underage sales.

abc27 has heard from several people buying alcohol in-store that the cashier didn’t look at their ID too closely because they were wearing a mask or they got a delivery from UPS and the driver just left their alcohol at the door.

The state says that’s a problem.

Curbside pickup at the state-owned Fine Wine and Good Spirits has been steady. We witnessed employees checking IDs before delivering alcohol to drivers.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says customers must verify they are 21 over the phone before an order is placed and display ID when picking it up.

The PLCB says while masks certainly present new and unique challenges, appropriate ID inspection is being reinforced with store employees to ensure they’re not making sales to minors.

If you’re buying online, you also have to confirm you’re 21 before entering the website. UPS delivers those orders for the PLCB.

When told there were some deliveries being left without identification, a PLCB spokesperson said they’ll continue to remind UPS of their obligations to deliver alcohol only to those of legal drinking age.

In a statement from UPS, a spokesperson said “If a signature is required, our drivers can leave the delivery with the customer after verifying their identity with a government-issued I-d at an appropriate social distance. We appreciate that you’ve shared your experience, we have investigated the situation, and we are taking the appropriate measures to help ensure that our methods are consistently being followed.”

If you find yourself in a situation where a cashier or delivery driver doesn’t properly verify your age, you’re asked to contact the Pennyslvania Liquor Control Board.