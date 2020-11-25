Soul Burrito hosting drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway for neighbors in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Susquehanna Township restaurant is giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need Wednesday.

Soul Burrito and Wings on South Progress Avenue will be giving out 100 bags with three meals inside. The containers are packed with turkey, macaroni and cheese, rice and green beans.

“We’ll put them in their trunk, put them in their car,” said Obi Linton, who owns Soul Burrito and Wings with his wife Nicole Linton. “We’ll do anything you need to do it safely. It’s our way of giving back to the community during this rough time during the pandemic.”

“Anybody that’s home alone that needs some meals for Thanksgiving,” said Nicole Linton. “Anyone that you know…grandparents, anyone that can use a hand on Thanksgiving that might be in need for food.”

It’s not the restaurant’s first time hosting a giveaway.

The Lintons did the same thing when the pandemic began, and again in the summer.

Soul Burrito and Wings started as a food truck in 2008. The Susquehanna Township location has been open for a year.

The owners say this gesture is a simple way to show their appreciation for the customers who continue to show them support.

“We’ve found ways to change the methods of how we operate our business and those are the reasons we’re still here,” said Obi Linton. “We’re still strong and it’s important for us to do what we can. Our connection to the community is food.”

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., or until the food runs out.

One bag is allowed per car.