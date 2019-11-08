Soul Burrito opens restaurant location in Susquehanna Twp.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular food truck in the Midstate, Soul Burrito, opened a restaurant located in Susquehanna Township.

At Soul Burrito’s restaurant, they have the same menu as the truck as well as quesadillas and soulquitos.

A special on the truck, the soulrito, will be a permanent fixture at the restaurant.

The opening of the new restaurant was Thursday, and there was a line out the door.

“We’ve been doing the food truck consistently for a long time, so we have a large following, and to be able to create a restaurant for them to come to consistently just allows us to be closer to our customers,” Nicole Linton, owner of Soul Burrito said.

The restaurant is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on South Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township.