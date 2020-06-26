South Allison Hill to receive improved stormwater system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s South Allison Hill neighborhood is getting a very cool improvement.

Capital Region Water is adding green stormwater infrastructure on Derry Street between 14th and 15th streets. The $1.5 million dollar project will include bumpouts with rain gardens.

The project is designed to help control traffic and keep pedestrians safer.

