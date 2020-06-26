South Allison Hill to receive improved stormwater system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s South Allison Hill neighborhood is getting a very cool improvement.
Capital Region Water is adding green stormwater infrastructure on Derry Street between 14th and 15th streets. The $1.5 million dollar project will include bumpouts with rain gardens.
The project is designed to help control traffic and keep pedestrians safer.
Top Stories:
- Biden visits Lancaster to talk health care, rips Trump’s handling of coronavirus
- AG Shapiro blasts state regulators over fracking
- Customers frustrated by long lines at PennDOT Driver License Center