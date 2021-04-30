Speakers, entertainment to be at Vote Fest 21 in Harrisburg Saturday

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday from 2-6 p.m. is Vote Fest 21 at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The third annual event aims to educate and attract new voters.

Speakers, like the secretary of the Board of Pardons and leaders of multiple local organizations, are set to discuss the power of the vote.

Organizers say you’d be surprised how many people want to vote but don’t, because they don’t know how to register or think they just don’t have time. They’ve actually held some recent events, going door to door and via phone, promising registration takes two minutes or less.

Event coordinator Ralph Rodriguez says the demographic they’re really looking to reach is new voters, mostly 18 to 25 year old, since he tells us they’re usually optimistic and open to learning about candidates.

“For far too long, I feel like the citizens and voters went off of name recognition and who friends and family voted for, but they’ve kind of come to notice, especially as of recent days, that’s that not always the best way to go,” said Rodriguez. “We need to be educated…people’s past, history, the work that’s been accomplished. What’s their best intentions?”

Rodriguez says it’s important to meet people in a place where they already are or feel comfortable being, so that’s why this event is supposed to be fun.

There will be a DJ and live performances by dancers and poets, as well as free food.

Prestigious Catering & Events is providing complimentary cookout meals to go.

There will also be agencies working to raise awareness about various resources in the community.