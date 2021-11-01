Speed limit reduced to 15 mph around Capitol Complex in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Monday, Nov. 1, drivers will have to slow down while driving around the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg. The speed limit has dropped from 25 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour.

“Our Capitol Complex roadways are high-traffic areas in all respects from foot traffic to bike and motorized vehicle traffic,” Jason Snyder, DGS acting deputy secretary for Property and Asset Management, said.

Snyder adds that the reduced speed limit is part of officials’ efforts to protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in the complex.

The roadways affected by the speed limit change include:

Commonwealth Avenue between Forster and Walnut Streets

North Street between Third and Seventh Street

North and South drives that run along each side of Soldier’s Grove

Signs for the reduced speed limit will be posted. Capitol police will issue warnings until Monday, Dec. 6. Then, they will start handing out speeding tickets.