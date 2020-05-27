Spring Creek Rehab and Health Care Center receiving coronavirus-related complaints

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 has received multiple complaints about Spring Creek Rehab and Health Care Center in Swatara Township.

One woman says her brother-in-law was kept in a room with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, then a resident said she was on the same floor with people who have coronavirus.

Spring Creek says it is separating patients.

The Pennsylvania national guard has been assisting the facility as of today — 194 residents and 23 employees have tested positive for Covid-19. 25 people at the facility have died.