Sprint car stolen with tow truck has been located, police say

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A sprint racing car stolen from a backyard in northern Dauphin County has been located and seized, police said Tuesday.

The car, a 1982 Ausherman frame super sportsmen, was reported stolen Saturday afternoon from the backyard of 321 Pottsville Street in Wiconisco Township, state police in Lykens said.

It was reported that two men loaded the car onto a red rollback tow truck then drove away.

Police said their investigation remains open. No charges were announced.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.