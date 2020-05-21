Starbucks delivery now available in Harrisburg, Lancaster, York areas  

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starbucks Delivers is now available in the Midstate through Uber Eats, offering a convenient way for customers to get their favorite Starbucks beverages and food without leaving home.

The company says nearly all Starbucks food and beverage items are available for delivery. Customers can customize their orders within the Uber Eats app. For contactless delivery, customers can add a note for their delivery person to leave their order at the door.

Recently introduced, Starbucks Delivers customers can send Starbucks beverages and food to their loved ones with the ability for the recipient to track the order by using the “Share This Delivery” feature on the Uber Eats app.

To check if Starbucks Delivers is available in your area, use the delivery locator.