HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A statewide advocacy organization says Pennsylvania’s seniors and their care providers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing critical funding has now been secured for nursing homes, personal care homes, and assisted living communities.

More information on the funding is expected on Monday, July 11, when Pennsylvania’s nursing home advocacy groups hold a press conference in response to the significant Medicaid reimbursement increase for nursing home resident care.

The increase is said to have taken ten years to become a reality and will reportedly make a difference to 110,000 seniors and adults with disabilities by helping to sustain care and give immediate help to a financially at-risk sector.

Governor Tom Wolf will be there along with health care advocates and state lawmakers to highlight the commitment made to providing the historic funding increases.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol.