State approves 51 projects for PA Dairy Investment Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Governor’s Office has approved more than 50 projects that will receive funding through the PA Dairy Investment Program. The initiative offers money to struggling dairy farmers who need resources to innovate.

Among the projects, is the addition of a head hog finishing barn in Fulton Township and poultry broiler houses in East Hanover Township.

The goal of this grant funding is to help dairy farmers overcome challenges and seize new opportunities.

The money for the projects will come from the $5 million the state put aside for the PA Dairy Investment Program.

“Many of them are starting creameries on their farms because of the popularity of cheese and yogurt and different sort of, artisan products that consumers are demanding,” said Shannon Powers, the press secretary at the PA Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture says farmers are trying to diversify their income stream so they have a cushion in the market that continues to change.