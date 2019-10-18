State auctioning off 1943 amphibious vehicle, commonly known as ‘duck boat’

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s largest auction of the year kicks off next week at Manheim Keystone. Nearly 600 vehicles will be up for sale, including a World War II-era amphibious vehicle.

“We’re always surprised on what we get from the commonwealth, and this is the star of the show,” said Sal Cuomo, general manager of Manheim Keystone.

Many people know it as a duck boat, but its technical name is DUKW 253.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources got the vehicle in the 1940s. However, it’s exact use is unknown. The boat was last up and running in 2007, to help remove docks in Mercer County.

The state is selling the boat with original parts and manuals.

“There’s different driveshafts and chains,” Cuomo says. “Two and a half tons, six by six.”

The auction is Tuesday, but interested buyers are already stopping by early in Grantville to check it out. The duck boat is among hundreds of used state agency vehicles and others seized by law enforcement.

“We have the sale six times a year,” said Cuomo. “October’s usually the largest.”

Everything is sold as-is, but the boat needs some work before it could run. Manheim Keystone believes it has a vendor that can help with that.

“It’s road legal,” Cuomo said. “You can drive it on the road as well as in your neighborhood lake or river.”

It’s difficult to estimate how many figures the boat is currently worth because there are so few of the vehicles out there.

Cuomo personally believes that price is close to priceless, however. “Invaluable, because there’s not many of them around.”

You can preregister for the auction throughout the weekend until Monday.