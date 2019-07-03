State audit finds financial waste, abuse in Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Department of Education audit of the Harrisburg School District found more than $3.8 million in questioned costs and unsupported expenditures as well as additional “potential questioned costs” of nearly $2.6 million over three years.

The costs include more than $822,000 in excess benefits paid to 132 terminated employees who were not removed timely from the district’s insurance coverage, according to the audit report.

Auditors found 16 vendors were paid more than the maximum amount on their approved contracts, resulting in an overpayment of more than $210,000.

Additionally, the district was unable to provide certifications to support payroll costs charged to the school improvement grant program. Total payroll and benefits charged to the 2017-2018 SIG program amounted to $228,216.58 in questioned costs, the audit states.

Pay raises for former superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney were not calculated correctly, resulting in potential overpayments totaling over $19,000, according to the report.

“Overall, our engagement identified significant deficiencies in internal control, instances of financial waste and abuse, noncompliance with relevant requirements and a lack of effective leadership,” the audit report states.

“That is real money that could have went to our students or our teachers or resources and programs to help our students instead of wasteful spending,” school board member Carrie Fowler said.

“Apparently, this went on for years, and I don’t see how any competent accounting could allow that to continue for that amount of time,” board member Joe Brown said.