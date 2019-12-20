State Auditor General releases voter registration system report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General released the findings of his audit of the state’s voter registration system on Thursday.

​The audit was launched in June of 2018 after it was discovered that Russians attempted to hack into the state’s voter registration system ahead of the 2016 election.

​The audit focused on the Department of State’s Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or SURE System. It holds the registration information of more than 8.5 million voters in Pennsylvania.​​

The audit found more than 50,000 cases of potentially inaccurate voter records including what it refers to as instances of potentially bad data or sloppy record-keeping.​​

The audit says the Department of State does not adequately document how it regularly monitors each county’s work to verify data entry or if the system has enough tools to prevent data entry errors.​​

It also found weaknesses in the voter registration application process and how maintenance of voter records resulted in instances of potentially inaccurate voter record information.

Data analysis identified tens of thousands of potential duplicate and inaccurate voter records.​​

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said many of these could be attributed to human error, and he didn’t find any instances of people voting multiple times or using the identity of a deceased person to vote.​​

“We have to continue to work hard, if not even harder, and perhaps even smarter, to make sure that we get the job right,” DePasquale said.​​

The Interagency Election Security & Preparedness Workgroup wrote a joint letter to the Auditor General, challenging many of the findings of the audit. They say they work continuously with multiple state and federal agencies to test the accuracy and security of their voter registration rolls.​​

Part of the letter reads, “Based on our extensive security and preparedness experience, we find many of your audit findings to be flawed and misleading, failing not only to accurately reflect the strength of our security protocols, but also the vital importance of protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure information as crucial to defending our nation’s security.”​