State boosts program to aid farming veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State officials are investing in a program designed to help Pennsylvania veterans in the agriculture industry.

$1 million will be provided to the ‘PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes’ program, which labels products from farmer veterans to encourage consumer support for those businesses.​

Representative Eddie Day Pashinski introduced an amendment to the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which was signed by Governor Tom Wolf over the summer, to provide the funds.

It will go toward trying to increase membership, improve awareness, and offer services to farmer veterans.

“We just thought it was an important opportunity for us to both recognize Pennsylvania’s contribution to agriculture, but also recognize our standing among military families,” said Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.​

A roundtable was held last week with farmers and agriculture officials to discuss what more can be done to help Pennsylvania’s farmer veterans.​