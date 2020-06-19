State employees have the day off in observance of Juneteenth

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, the dome caps the Pennsylvania Capitol (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is giving employees under his jurisdiction the day off today in observance of Juneteenth.

He signed legislation last year making it an official state holiday.

Harrisburg will commemorate the Juneteenth holiday with a special presentation. At 2 p.m. this afternoon community leaders will unveil a bronze map replica of the historic “Old 8th Ward”.

The eighth ward was an area that grew into a thriving African-American community starting in 1838 but was slowly demolished for the expansion of the capitol grounds. A monument honoring the area will be unveiled at the state capitol on August 26th.

Tonight Abc News will present a primetime special to commemorate Juneteenth. The special will examine the legacy of the holiday, the fight for voting rights, the struggle to pass anti-lynching legislation, and a look at black spirituality and faith.

“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” airs tonight at 8 p.m. right here on abc27.