State, federal officials fight spotted lanternfly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania and U.S. departments of Agriculture are joining forces to fight the spotted lanternfly.

The Asian bug threatens crops like fruit trees, hardwoods, grapevines, and hops.

"This bug is a tremendous risk to $18 billion worth of Pennsylvanian commodities," state Agriculture Department spokeswoman Shannon Powers said.

Experts are evaluating ailanthus trees, commonly known as the tree of heaven, in the Harrisburg area. Ailanthus is known to attract the invasive species.

"They're planthoppers, so the insects can hop off and then feed on a tree of heaven and reproduce, and that's the risk we're trying to eliminate," Powers said.

Officials will cut down the trees or treat them to prevent the spotted lanternfly at a later date.