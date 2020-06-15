HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State House Judiciary Committee passed two police reform bills Monday morning.

The first bill would help police departments vet potential hires. It would require thorough background checks and also create a system of all officer records for police departments in the state.

The second bill would increase training and treatment for police officers. Officers would have to undergo training for racial bias, interaction with people with diverse backgrounds, and appropriate force.

The bill would give better access to mental health evaluations for officers.

The bills now go to the full House for a vote.