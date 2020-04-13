State House members to hold voting session Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some state lawmakers plan to head back to work this week to vote on a bill that could allow a number of businesses to reopen.

Some members of the legislature say while they understand the risks of the coronavirus, there are also risks that come along with continuing to keep so many businesses here in Pennsylvania, closed.

Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House will return to the capitol to vote on several bills. One of them would direct Governor Tom Wolf to reopen some of the businesses he ordered to close last month.

Speaker of the House Mike Turzai believes construction could be done safely during the pandemic and at home and car sales could be done online. He adds that other businesses should be able to reopen as long as they operate under certain guidelines. Turzai and other lawmakers say if they don’t reopen, an already bad unemployment problem will only get worse.

“Pennsylvania has both a coronavirus crisis and it has a collapse of an economy crisis. Both create public health concerns. Increased mental illness, potential suicide, higher incidents of alcoholism, drug addiction and family disintegration,” Turzai said.

State health officials say now is not the time to return to work and that for everyone’s safety, they should continue to stay at home.