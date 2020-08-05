State leaders to discuss legislation to protect Pennsylvania’s dogs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State leaders will be discussing legislation to protect dogs across the state.
Lawmakers, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Auditor General, and representatives from the humane society will be at the capitol at 1 p.m.
They’ll be talking about funding issues for the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement and implications for public safety and animal welfare.
