State officials respond to I-80 Clinton County Crash caused by first Pa. snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first storm of the season hit nearly every corner of the Commonwealth. How did the state perform? Officials say very well with one large exception.

“Last night’s storm was just as serious as we anticipated,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

But most serious was a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 West in Clinton County.

66 total vehicles, mostly tractor trailers, in a jumbled mess.

One person died from the crash, another one from a medical emergency.

Gov. Wolf sent his condolences, saying “my heart goes out to the victims and their families.”

Director of Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield says first responders learned from this incident. Valentine’s Day 2007: I-78 in Berks County left hundreds of motorists stranded for days. That is now a “no-no.”

On Wednesday evening, 29 people were rescued from I-80 and taken to shelter.

“The whole goal is to make sure people are not out there for an extended period of time because that just exacerbates the situation and puts their health and safety in jeopardy,” Padfield said.

The folks working in a storm are always in jeopardy, as the video in Pittsburgh demonstrates. A first responder had to leap from his life from a runaway vehicle.

“People who do these jobs work in difficult hazardous conditions so that the rest of us can stay safer and get back to our normal lives as quickly as possible, and we owe them all a debt of gratitude,” Wolf said.

State officials say COVID-19 vaccine shipments were not disrupted. They were delivered before the storm began on Wednesday and were back on the road by Thursday morning.