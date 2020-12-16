State officials take on the first Pa. snowstorm of the winter season

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first big storm of the year is the first big test for state officials tasked with keeping roads clear and people safe, ultimately creating a whole bunch of angst for the state.

Pennsylvania is familiar with people getting on the highway amid snow storms and dangerous conditions. For example, Valentine’s Day, 2007: Tractor trailers were stranded on I-78. Hundreds of vehicles stuck behind them.

The perfect storm officials fear on the vast amount of roadways they have to keep clear.

“The major concern is always that we don’t get people stuck on the highway. We’ve had bad things when people get stuck on the highway,” said Jeff Thomas, executive deputy director of Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency.

And the state sets itself a part from other Northeast states, given the vast amount of highways and roadways passing through Pennsylvania.

“About 95,000 snow lane miles[…] so you put us up against all the new England states and we have more miles to take care of, so yes, quite a large network,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula said.

The PEMA Command Center is activated, though most state agencies are checking in virtually because of COVID-19. Truck restrictions, like banning empty tractor trailers from traveling in passing lanes, were imposed early on.

Officials want the rest of us to ban ourselves.

“Just stay home. If you don’t have to be out there–don’t push it,” Batula emphasized.

Thomas agrees, saying, “very few things that are really necessary in this kind of storm.”

As Pennsylvania continues to take on a potentially record-breaking snow storm, the battle is on between the snow and the state.

“We prepared for this all year long,” Batula said.

State officials spent a lot of time preparing for the worst that could happen and hope a lot that it never does.