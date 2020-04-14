State Police Academy closed, cadets to continue instruction online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

During the closure, the 100 cadets comprising the 159th class will continue instruction remotely from home, using the Canvas online learning platform.

All other activities at the academy, including continuing education classes for PSP personnel and municipal law enforcement officers, have been suspended since March to promote appropriate social distancing among cadets and staff.

The PSP Bureau of Training and Education continues its work to adjust instruction so that the 159th class, which has been at the Academy since January 12, 2020, can meet the standards set by the department and graduate by July 24 as scheduled.

The decision when to resume onsite instruction will be based on guidance from the PA Department of Health and the CDC.