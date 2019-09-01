State police announce passing of retired explosives K9

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Pennsylvania State Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Canine Section has announced the passing of a retired explosives detection canine.

Jan, a Dutch shepherd, began his career in 2008 and was based in the Troop H Harrisburg area.

“He spent his entire career protecting and serving the Commonwealth in constant search of explosive materials and firearms, keeping untold numbers of citizens safe,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Jan begrudgingly retired in 2016 and spent his retirement running the fields of Warren County.”

The PSP Canine Section regrets to announce the passing of retired explosives detection canine Jan. Jan, a Dutch…

Posted by PA State Police on Friday, August 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss