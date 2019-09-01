State police announce passing of retired explosives K9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Canine Section has announced the passing of a retired explosives detection canine.

Jan, a Dutch shepherd, began his career in 2008 and was based in the Troop H Harrisburg area.

“He spent his entire career protecting and serving the Commonwealth in constant search of explosive materials and firearms, keeping untold numbers of citizens safe,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Jan begrudgingly retired in 2016 and spent his retirement running the fields of Warren County.”