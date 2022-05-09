HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted child luring that happened on May 8 in Harrisburg.

According to State Police, the incident happened around 4 p.m. on the 8100 block of Kelly Drive in West Hanover Township.

The person of interest is described as an Indian or Hispanic male in his 20s, approximately 5’8″, with a thinner build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

The incident comes two days after a possible attempted child luring in Camp Hill where police are looking for a white construction van. It’s not known if these two incidents are related.