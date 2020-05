HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing and endangered Dauphin County woman.

Police say 51-year-old Christine Lynn O’Neill was last seen in Lykens/Wiconisco areas of Dauphin County.

O’Neill was last heard from this morning around 6 a.m. She is believed to be in the Dauphin or Schuylkill County areas in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of O’Neill is asked to contact the Pennsylvania

State Police at Lykens – CIU, at 717-362-8700.