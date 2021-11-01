State Police: Man with knife dies in officer-involved shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police report a man armed with a knife has died after an officer-involved shooting at a home on Gilberg Lane in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Police say they were called to the scene of a domestic incident in progress just after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found an “erratic male” armed with a knife. He was identified as 59-year-old Glenn Custer.

Police say Custer refused many commands to drop the knife by Troopers and ran away towards other occupied homes.

The man continued to disobey police commands to drop the weapon and then proceeded to walk back to the home where the incident originally took place and went towards a Trooper. The Trooper then discharged his weapon and shot the suspect.

Custer died at the scene.

Police report no other injuries and that it is still under investigation.