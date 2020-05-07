State Police report fewer DUI arrests, property crimes due to stay-at-home orders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to State Police, DUI arrests have decreased significantly due to stay-at-home orders.

During the last week of February, there were 420 DUI arrests compared to this past week with 181.

Property crimes are also down since more people are staying home.

“We would love to see this decrease in property crimes, thefts throughout the commonwealth all the time, however, we are prepared for what may happen in the future but right now it’s too early to tell what the new normal will look like,” Trooper Brent Miller said.

Trooper Miller says overall crime is down at least 60% statewide.

Top Stories: