HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police say two cruisers were at the scene of a crash on the George Wade Bridge, I-81 northbound when a sprinter van rear-ended them.

The two troopers were taken to the hospital with moderate injures and the van driver suffered minor injuries.

Lanes across the Susquehanna River near the exit for downtown Harrisburg and Front Street were closed around 6:30 a.m. through 10 a.m. to clear the scene.

Interstate 81 northbound is now open and traffic is cleared.