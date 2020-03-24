State Rep files controversial resolution for ‘Day of Humiliation, Fasting, and Prayer’ amid coronavirus outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz is designating March 30 as a “A State Day of Humiliation, Fasting, and Prayer” in Pennsylvania.

Since March 11, 2020, the United States has been in a time of crisis and ensuing uncertainty and anxiety. The resolution says Pennsylvanians may be comforted by turning to a day of humiliation, fasting, and prayer.

Borowicz wrote in the legislation that the coronavirus pandemic may be a “punishment inflicted upon us for our presumptuous sins.”

The resolution states, “the united cry of the nation will be heard on high and answered with blessing no less than the pardon of our national sins and the restoration of our new divided and suffering country to its former happy condition of unity and peace.”

The resolution also states, “It is the duty of nations as well as of men to own their dependence upon the overruling power of God, to confess their sins and transgressions in humble sorrow; and with assured hope that genuine repentance will lead to mercy and pardon, and to recognize the sublime truth.”

It further mentions that nations are subjected to punishments and chastisement in this world just like humans are.

The resolution is causing controversy from other state leaders such as Rep. Kevin Boyle, taking to Twitter saying “I do believe this is the stupidest resolution I’ve ever seen a politician introduce.”

Pennsylvania Republican State Rep Stephanie Borowicz has introduced in response to #COVIDー19 a resolution designating March 30, 2020 as “A State Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer” in PA. I do believe this is the stupidest resolution I’ve ever seen a politician introduce. pic.twitter.com/QSP9kzNon7 — Rep. Kevin J. Boyle (@RepKevinBoyle) March 23, 2020

