State Rep. Frank Ryan pushing back against critics of school property tax elimination bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Frank Ryan is pushing back against critics of his school property tax elimination bill.

Ryan’s plan would make up about $15.2 billion from those taxes with a 1.85% increase in income taxes, a 2% increase in local sales taxes, would tax retirement income at $4.92%, but would remove the tax on social security income.

He says, in the long run, senior citizens would still pay fewer taxes and says this would be a more reliable way to fund school districts.

Rep. Frank Ryan said, “But annually $500 million dollars of school property taxes don’t get paid because people don’t have the ability to pay. And in the economic recession of 2008 and 2009, the PIT and the sales tax became more reliable than the property tax because then they came back and bumped up very quickly.”

This type of plan has failed in the past. Ryan doesn’t think it will get through this session, but he’s hopeful it will pass in the next session.