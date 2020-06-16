State Rep. Metcalfe, 24 co-sponsors call for impeachment of Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler) and 24 co-sponsors introduced House Resolution 915, Tuesday afternoon, calling for the impeachment of Gov. Tom Wolf.

They say Wolf should be impeached for misbehavior in office. Metcalfe filed five Articles of Impeachment that can be viewed here.

Metcalfe also issued the following statement:

“While these are certainly unprecedented and chaotic times, Gov. Tom Wolf must be held accountable for his actions that have harmed so many of our citizens and violated so many of our rights.

“Wolf’s unconstitutional dictates and Orwellian overreach into our lives and the marketplace has caused immeasurable harm and hardship for far more Pennsylvanians than the virus!

“We must not and cannot ignore the more than 3,000 deaths in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities that are directly linked to Wolf’s and his secretary’s unconscionable orders to admit infected COVID-19 patients.

“We cannot and should not dismiss the social and economic impacts of more than 2 million citizens being forced to file for unemployment; countless families unable to put food on their tables; infringements on free speech, peaceful assembly and private property rights; increasing suicide rates; and the growing list of job-creating businesses that will never recover from the governor’s arbitrary, non-transparent and extreme stay-at-home and business shutdown orders.

“Pennsylvania citizens deserve and demand far better than a petulant socialist dictator with a well-documented history of unconstitutional and unlawful misbehavior cowardly occupying the governor’s office. No individual or regime is above the law. The time for Wolf’s impeachment is now!”

State Representative Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler)