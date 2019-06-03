State seeks takeover of Harrisburg School District Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HARRISBURG, Pa.; (WHTM) - The state Department of Education is asking a judge to place the Harrisburg School District into receivership.

Education Secretary Pedro Rivera filed a petition Monday with the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas.

Rivera also recommended the court appoint Dr. Janet Samuels as receiver. Samuels currently is the state's chief recovery officer in the school district.

The court has seven days to hold a hearing and then 10 days to grant or deny receivership. If the court approves the petition, a judge will either accept the recommendation of Samuels as the receiver, name another person, or direct the Education Department to submit an alternative appointment.

The appointed receiver would take operational control of the district, assuming all the powers and duties the school board except the power to levy and raise taxes.

Receiverships are granted for a three-year period, but the Education Department can petition the court for three-year extensions.

Harrisburg has been in financial recovery status since December 2012.