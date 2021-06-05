State Sen. Doug Mastriano calls for audit of 2020 election in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people were in Harrisburg Saturday for what organizers called a victory celebration for the passage of two referendums limiting the governor’s emergency powers.

One of the speakers, State Senator Doug Mastriano spoke about wanting an audit of November’s election too.

Mastriano recently returned from a trip to Arizona where Republican lawmakers organized an audit of their election.

Though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, he wants the same to happen in Pennsylvania.

It started as a rally to celebrate limiting the governor’s power through two referendums on the ballot.

“You do have a voice and you took the power back from the governor and from his dictatorial power here we had,” Mastriano said.

Mastriano then talked about his trip to Arizona for an audit on the 2020 election, run by a company with no election experience.

“They photograph every ballot and they do microscopic zooms in, you can see if it was copied or if it was filled in by a human,” Mastriano said.

State Rep. Seth Grove, the Republican chairman of the Pennsylvania State House Government Committee, tweeted Thursday morning: “The PA House of Representatives will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election. We are focused on fixing our broken election law to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday also tweeted saying: “What they’re calling for isn’t an ‘audit.’ It’s a taxpayer-funded disinformation campaign and a disgrace to democracy.”

abc27 tried asking Mastriano for his response to those statements, but he denied us an interview on camera twice, saying he didn’t want his words twisted.

He finally did talk with a CNN reporter.

“I don’t know what’s to be concerned or upset about. Just asking for transparency,” Mastriano said. I know the narrative from several of them over there is about overturning, there’s no extensive claims. How do we know?”

He says he doesn’t want a recount but a forensic audit, saying this isn’t about overturning the results of the 2020 election.

“If they were as good as Governor Wolf and Josh Shapiro says they are, fantastic, and then the people in the state will say I have faith there wasn’t a problem,” Mastriano said.

Mastriano also talked about legislation to require voter ID, stop no excuse mail-in voting, and repeal Act 77.

Expecting the governor to veto the bills, he says lawmakers also have referendum versions for Pennsylvanians to vote on.