State senator sues PSERS for resuing to share documents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A state senator is suing Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system for refusing to share documents.

Democratic Senator Katie Muth has requested documents from PSERS, the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, that pertain to their plan to buy land near the state capitol for their future headquarters.

The purchase plan is already part of an ongoing federal investigation. An attorney for PSERS refused to show Muth the documents citing the investigation despite being a board member.