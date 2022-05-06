HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Part of the State Street construction project has been put on hold after residents living in the area expressed concerns, including having to move their cars twice a day. Now, the City of Harrisburg wants to get more input before the work resumes.

Currently, the only work taking place is the installation of light posts and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. The rest of the work may start up again in late June or early July. The City of Harrisburg will host three town hall meetings next month to get feedback from residents that will then be presented to PennDOT and contractors.

“They are going to be held at the Harrisburg School District building. People on State and 17th will be able to attend and view different draft versions of the redesign of the State Street construction project,” said Matt Maisel, communications director for the City of Harrisburg.

A few years ago, State Street was called one of the more dangerous roads in the country. With that in mind, the city and PennDOT are considering several options along State Street, including installing speed limit signs.

The first town hall is on June 1 at the Harrisburg School District building on State Street.