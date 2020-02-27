State sued over counting inmates in legislative districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A new lawsuit seeks to end the practice in Pennsylvania of counting state inmates as residents of the district where they are incarcerated.
The petition filed Thursday in Commonwealth Court argues it violates constitutional requirements that elections be free and equal and that state legislative districts be about the same size.
The defendants are the state of Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
An administration spokesman isn’t commenting, but Wolf has previously said he believes prisoners should be counted at their home or last known address for district-drawing purposes.
