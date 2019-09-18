Breaking News
State to appeal overturned murder conviction in 1995 homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors are planning to appeal an overturned murder conviction.

Corey Walker’s conviction and life sentence were overturned in July after a judge ruled critical evidence in the trial had been concealed.

According to Walker’s lawyers, the state attorney general’s office has filed a notice of intent to appeal the judge’s decision.

Walker’s lawyers, meanwhile, have filed a motion for a bail hearing that could see him released from prison while awaiting the appeal or a new trial being granted.

Walker, along with co-defendant Lorenzo Johnson, were convicted in the 1995 death of Tarajay Williams along Market Street in Harrisburg.

Johnson was released from prison two years ago after accepting a plea deal.

