State to hold virtual unemployment townhall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor and Industry will hold a virtual townhall about unemployment.

Leaders will discuss unemployment, the $600 weekly benefit from the federal government that has ended, and will answer questions.

There’s been a lot of criticism of the department during the pandemic because of long wait times to file and receive payments.

The state said that it has made significant improvements since then. More staff has been hired and leaders said 93% of the people who have filed for unemployment have received their payment.

You can participate in the town hall through a livestream at https://access.live/PAlabor.

You can also call into the townhall by dialing 1-833-380-0719.

Top Stories: