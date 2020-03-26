Live Now
Statement from PaVGA on ceasing operations during coronavirus crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Video Gaming Association released a statement regarding ceasing the operations of amusement games, including games of skill, during the Coronavirus crisis per recommendations from the CDC.

“The Pennsylvania Video Gaming Association (PaVGA) is recommending all amusement operators immediately cease operating any amusement game, including games of skill, given the social distancing recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With the rapid spread of this pandemic, we believe it is irresponsible for any operator to continue servicing these machines. The proximity of other players, the opportunity for spread of the virus from one patron to the next, and the potential for harm to employees of the establishments should be of grave concern to operators of these games.” 

For more information about PaVGA, please visit pavga.org.

