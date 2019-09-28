State’s voter registration base down for hours Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state’s voter registration database was down for hours Friday.

Dauphin County’s Bureau of Elections says all of the counties weren’t able to process online applications and absentee ballots for hours, slowing down work for local offices too.

Some counties were frustrated they weren’t told what was going on.

“We’re a couple of weeks out from the voter registration deadline and we’re just thankful right now that this isn’t a presidential election or this would really be putting us behind the eightball,” said Jerry Feaser, the director of Dauphin County’s Bureau of Elections and Voter Registration.

The system is known as the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors.

ABC27 asked why the database went down and if voters were impacted.

The Department of State said the incident was an unplanned outage. Its statement said, “The system is now back up and fully operational.”