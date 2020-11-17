Statues added to monument celebrating voting rights and old Harrisburg neighborhood

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — More than 100 people gathered Monday morning on the Irvis Lawn to celebrate the completion of the ‘Meeting at the Crossroads’ monument that was put in place during the summer.

Two additional statues were added including one of Jacob Compton, a black man who helped Abraham Lincoln avoid an assassination attempt in the region. The monument pays tribute to the old 8th ward, a community that was majority African American.

The neighborhood was wiped out by eminent domain, to make way for an addition to the Capital Complex.

Lenwood Sloan helped raise money for the project. He says it will be a permanent fixture of what American represents.

”The monument also pays tribute to the 15th and 19th amendments, that gave black men and all women the right to vote,” said Sloan, “The monument is a symbol of everyone working together for all the right reasons.”