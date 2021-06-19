Steelton Borough Police hosts car show and BBQ to raise money for K9 unit

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Steelton Borough Police K9 Unit hosted their 3rd Annual Car Show and Chicken BBQ at Cibort Park.

Donations will be used to help buy food and equipment for the dogs, and also pay for veterinarian bills.

“Most police departments have K9 units but it is very important and they are busy all the time and it’s important since we didn’t use tax dollars it is important we have these fundraisers and people come out and support us,” Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko (D – Steelton) said.

K9 Officers Benny and Noro joined the department in 2018.