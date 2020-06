STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Jasmine Olmos was last seen in the 1st block of North Front Street wearing black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and a black and white rain coat.

Any information on the whereabouts of Jasmine Olmos can be reported through Crimewatch or by calling 717-939-9841, or to Cpl. Basonic at dbasonic@steeltonpa.com.